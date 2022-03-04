New Middleweight Champion Crowned on MLW: Fusion

We have a new MLW Middleweight Champion following this week’s episode of MLW: Fusion. On tonight’s show, Myron Reed defeated champion Tajiri, Matt Cross, and the debuting Bandido to capture the title. Reed pinned Cross to win the match and the championship.

This marks Reed’s third run with the title, and ends Tajiri’s run at 111 days. Tajiri won the championship from Reed at MLW Fightland on October 2nd, with tonight’s match having been taped at Blood & Thunder on January 21st.

.@RealCesarDuran said he has a HUGE name for this Middleweight title match. And he truly delivered.#MLWFusion pic.twitter.com/OKdOvdz3YT — Major League Wrestling (@MLW) March 4, 2022