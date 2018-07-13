New MLW Champion Crowned During Thursday’s Event

– A new champion was crowned during MLW’s Thursday night event. The company announced that Low Ki defeated Shane Strickland at the event to claim the MLW Championship.

The article notes that Low Ki is now set to defend the championship next Thursday in New York City against John Hennigan. It adds, “Reports from Strickland’s camp indicate Strickland entered the title fight with an injury which happened under suspicious circumstances. More information on this incident is expected to be revealed on tonight’s episode of Fusion.”