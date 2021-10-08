wrestling / News

New MLW Middleweight Champion Crowned at MLW Fightland (Clips)

October 7, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MLW Fightland

We have a new MLW Middleweight Champion following the opening match of tonight’s MLW Fightland. TAJIRI defeated Myron Reed, Arez, and Aramis to capture the championship in the opening match of tonight’s Vice TV debut. The WWE alumnus pinned the champion Reed after giving him the Green Mist followed by a Buzzsaw Kick for the win.

TAJIRI is in his first run as Middleweight Champion, and ends Reed’s run at 150 days. He won the title on the May 5th live episode of MLW Fusion.

