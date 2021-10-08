wrestling / News
New MLW Middleweight Champion Crowned at MLW Fightland (Clips)
We have a new MLW Middleweight Champion following the opening match of tonight’s MLW Fightland. TAJIRI defeated Myron Reed, Arez, and Aramis to capture the championship in the opening match of tonight’s Vice TV debut. The WWE alumnus pinned the champion Reed after giving him the Green Mist followed by a Buzzsaw Kick for the win.
TAJIRI is in his first run as Middleweight Champion, and ends Reed’s run at 150 days. He won the title on the May 5th live episode of MLW Fusion.
We're starting off HOT as the World Middleweight Championship is on the line as Champion @TheBadReed defends his title in a 4-way match against @TajiriBuzzsaw , @ArezStrange and @AramisLuchador.#MLW 👊 @VICETV pic.twitter.com/qdyOmBGekA
— FIGHTLAND on VICE TV (@MLW) October 8, 2021
Slingshot leg drop by @TheBadReed. #MLW 👊 @VICETV pic.twitter.com/sDbM7g5Y7U
— FIGHTLAND on VICE TV (@MLW) October 8, 2021
Lethal kicks from @TajiriBuzzsaw #MLW 👊 @VICETV pic.twitter.com/6aW6PLKkWY
— FIGHTLAND on VICE TV (@MLW) October 8, 2021
FLAME ON!!! 🔥🔥🔥@TheBadReed #MLW 👊 @VICETV pic.twitter.com/HJ7reLWa27
— FIGHTLAND on VICE TV (@MLW) October 8, 2021
Beautiful counter into a cutter from @AramisLuchador #MLW 👊 @VICETV pic.twitter.com/WhQXkhiRb8
— FIGHTLAND on VICE TV (@MLW) October 8, 2021
What a maneuver from @ArezStrange #MLW 👊 @VICETV pic.twitter.com/b4WRLfsd2u
— FIGHTLAND on VICE TV (@MLW) October 8, 2021
There's the Green Mist followed up with the Buzzsaw kick from @TajiriBuzzsaw!#MLW 👊 @VICETV pic.twitter.com/aDaiTYmfvX
— FIGHTLAND on VICE TV (@MLW) October 8, 2021
AND NEEWWWWW!@TajiriBuzzsaw!#MLW 👊 @VICETV pic.twitter.com/oBUrMEXzT0
— FIGHTLAND on VICE TV (@MLW) October 8, 2021
