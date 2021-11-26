wrestling / News
New MLW National Openweight Champion Crowned On MLW Fusion
November 25, 2021 | Posted by
The new MLW National Openweight champion has been crowned following this week’s Thanksgiving episode of MLW Fusion. Tonight’s show saw Alex Kane win a ladder match against Zenshi, Myron Reed, Alex Shelley, and ACH to capture the vacant championship.
The title was previously held by Alexander Hammerstone, who vacated it after he won the MLW World Heavyweight Championship from Jacob Fatu. You can see some highlights from the match below:
The "suplex assassin" @Alex_kane11 showcasing his power as he hits a double suplex!#MLWFusion
▶️ https://t.co/AmTulx9qV4 pic.twitter.com/IHfM7cidJA
— MLW (@MLW) November 26, 2021
AND NEEEEWWWWW…#MLWFusion @Alex_kane11
▶️ https://t.co/AmTulx9qV4 pic.twitter.com/ImKDZjpSFu
— MLW (@MLW) November 26, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Austin Gunn Apologizes For Using N Word In Tweets From 2013
- Ruby Soho On Biggest Adjustment From WWE To AEW, Wearing Patches For Liv Morgan & Sarah Logan
- Britt Baker Reacts to CM Punk Calling Her One of AEW’s Pillars
- Man Who Attacked Seth Rollins Addresses His Actions, Believes He Has ‘Legitimate Beef’ With Rollins