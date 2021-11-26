New MLW National Openweight Champion Crowned On MLW Fusion

The new MLW National Openweight champion has been crowned following this week’s Thanksgiving episode of MLW Fusion. Tonight’s show saw Alex Kane win a ladder match against Zenshi, Myron Reed, Alex Shelley, and ACH to capture the vacant championship.

The title was previously held by Alexander Hammerstone, who vacated it after he won the MLW World Heavyweight Championship from Jacob Fatu. You can see some highlights from the match below: