New Mysterious Vignette Airs On WWE NXT
February 13, 2024
A new cryptic vignette aired on tonight’s episode of WWE NXT. Tuesday’s show saw the airing of a vignette that contained the phrase:
“Goodness is a man’s struggle.
Evil however,
Is human nature.”
The saying is a play on a quote by Confucian philosopher Xunzi, which professes that “man’s nature is evil; goodness is the result of conscious activity.” That’s similar to the vignette that aired at NXT Vengeance Day and at last week’s show which was a permutation of a Japanese proverb.
There’s still no word as of yet on who it is referring to.
