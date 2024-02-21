wrestling / News
New Mysterious Vignettes Airs On WWE NXT
The person behind the mysterious messages on WWE NXT delivered another one this week. Tonight’s show featured a vignette which, like the previous messages, consisted of simple white text on black.
This week’s message read:
“Men deny their truth…
I will be a mirror to it.”
Still no word on who the messages are from.
😳😳😳#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/yURRRcpwsn
— WWE (@WWE) February 21, 2024
