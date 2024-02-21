wrestling / News

New Mysterious Vignettes Airs On WWE NXT

February 20, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT Vignette Image Credit: WWE

The person behind the mysterious messages on WWE NXT delivered another one this week. Tonight’s show featured a vignette which, like the previous messages, consisted of simple white text on black.

This week’s message read:

“Men deny their truth…

I will be a mirror to it.”

Still no word on who the messages are from.

