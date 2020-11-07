New NEVER Openweight Crowned at Power Struggle (Video)

– During today’s NJPW Power Struggle 2020 event, Shingo Takagi managed to defeat Minoru Suzuki to capture the NEVER Openweight Championship. Today’s event was streamed live on NJPW World.

In a rematch from Summer Struggle in Jingu, Takagi was able to get out of the Gotch Style Piledriver. Eventually, he hit Suzuki with the Last of the Dragon in order to score the pinfall and victory. You can view some highlights and clips from the matchup released by NJPW on Twitter.

This marks Takagi’s second NEVER Openweight title win.