New NIL Program Trademark Filed By WWE

This Wednesday, WWE submitted filings for the purposes of trademarking WWE Rush, likely related to their recent developmental shift toward primarily signing collegiate athletes (via Fightful). This move will be part of WWE’s ongoing efforts in programs to enhance the use of student names, images, and likenesses, much in the same way as the Next In Line program does. The WWE Rush registration description reads as follows:

Mark For: WWE RUSH trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of organizing and conducting a program to enhance the use of student athletes’ names, images, and likenesses (NILs); Organizing and conducting collaborative partnerships with student athletes for brand building, training, development, education, communications, promotion, and community relations services; Entertainment services, namely, organizing and conducting an array of sports entertainment events rendered live and recorded for the purpose of distribution; Organizing and arranging of exhibitions and events for sports and entertainment purposes; Entertainment services, namely, provision of information and news about sports, entertainment and general interest rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; Providing information in the fields of sports, entertainment and general interest via an online community portal; Providing a website in the field of sports, entertainment and general interest.