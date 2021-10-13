wrestling / News
New North American Champion Crowned on WWE NXT
We have a new North American Champion following this week’s episode of WWE NXT. Carmelo Hayes cashed in his NXT Breakout Tournament contract on Isaiah “Swerve” Scott following Scott’s successful defense against Santos Escobar to lay claim to the title. You can see clips from the matches below.
Hayes won the contract for a title shot by winning the NXT Breakout Tournament. Swerve’s title reign ends at 105 days, having won the title from Bronson Reed on the June 29th episode of NXT.
Scott and the rest of Hit Row have been drafted to Smackdown.
you mess with the fam, you feel the wrath.#WWENXT #NXTNATitle @EscobarWWE @swerveconfident pic.twitter.com/3kSAZAJiBj
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 13, 2021
this one's personal. #WWENXT #NXTNATitle@EscobarWWE @swerveconfident pic.twitter.com/rvA9R6eOSq
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 13, 2021
#VivaLaRaza #WWENXT #NXTNATitle @EscobarWWE pic.twitter.com/ZRzbewdQYm
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 13, 2021
For Eddie. ❤️ #WWENXT #NXTNATitle @swerveconfident @EscobarWWE pic.twitter.com/nOWIFbflVY
— WWE (@WWE) October 13, 2021
😱 😱 😱 😱 😱 @swerveconfident retains the #NXTNATitle over @EscobarWWE ! Does that mean the title is #SmackDown-bound?!? #AndStill #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/sKC2j1TmNY
— WWE (@WWE) October 13, 2021
The #WWENXT ARENA IS ON THEIR FEET! 🏆 @Carmelo_WWE is your NEW #WWENXT #NorthAmerican Champion!!! #AndNew #NXTNATitle @_trickwilliams pic.twitter.com/SpsWaiXfy5
— WWE (@WWE) October 13, 2021
IS THIS REALLY HAPPENING?
2021 #NXTBreakout Winner @Carmelo_WWE has cashed in his contract and will challenge @swerveconfident to the #NXTNATitle RIGHT NOW! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/nCoCXpB9Za
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 13, 2021
If you don't know, now you KNOW.@Carmelo_WWE is your NEW #WWENXT North American Champion. @_trickwilliams #AndStill #NXTNATitle pic.twitter.com/eqMaJWpPLm
— WWE (@WWE) October 13, 2021
