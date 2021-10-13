New North American Champion Crowned on WWE NXT

We have a new North American Champion following this week’s episode of WWE NXT. Carmelo Hayes cashed in his NXT Breakout Tournament contract on Isaiah “Swerve” Scott following Scott’s successful defense against Santos Escobar to lay claim to the title. You can see clips from the matches below.

Hayes won the contract for a title shot by winning the NXT Breakout Tournament. Swerve’s title reign ends at 105 days, having won the title from Bronson Reed on the June 29th episode of NXT.

Scott and the rest of Hit Row have been drafted to Smackdown.