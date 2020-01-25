wrestling / News
New NWA Tag Team Champions Crowned at Hard Times (Pics, Video)
– There are new NWA tag team champions in the house. At tonight’s Hard Times pay-per-view event, James Storm and Eli Drake defeated The Rock N Roll Express (Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson) and The Wildcards ((Thomas Latimer & Royce Isaacs) in a Triple Threat tag match to capture the titles. You can check out some photos and short GIF clips of the match that were posted on Twitter below.
You can also check out 411’s ongoing live coverage and recap for today’s Hard Times event RIGHT HERE.
Who do you see with the advantage in this match, currently?#NWAHardTimes pic.twitter.com/XjyvIunrh1
— NWA (@nwa) January 25, 2020
ROCK n ROLL DESTROYER!!@RealRickyMorton #NWAHardTimes pic.twitter.com/zf1HpgZYsn
— Javier DraVen🏴☠️ (@WrestlingCovers) January 25, 2020
.@TheEliDrake and @JamesStormBrand are your NEW tag team champions!#NWAHardTimes pic.twitter.com/gai0hbbHg4
— NWA (@nwa) January 25, 2020
Give it up for the NEW NWA tag team champions!!@JamesStormBrand @TheEliDrake #NWAHardTimes pic.twitter.com/142T58J1xE
— Javier DraVen🏴☠️ (@WrestlingCovers) January 25, 2020
Give us a #YEAH for the NEW @nwa tag team champs.@TheEliDrake #NWAHardTimes @JamesStormBrand pic.twitter.com/e8PxAANCIe
— Javier DraVen🏴☠️ (@WrestlingCovers) January 25, 2020
More Trending Stories
- AEW UK PPV Home, ITV Box Office, Shuts Down Operations
- Brian Cage Confirms He’s Done With Impact and Torn Bicep, Hasn’t Signed With Anyone Else
- Eric Bischoff On If Vince McMahon Tries to Kill Off WCW Ideas in WWE, the nWo Being a Big Part of WWE’s Merchandise
- Jim Ross Discusses If He Ever Encouraged Female Talent in WWE To Get Breast Implants, Talks Ludvig Borga’s Nazi Tattoo