New NWA Tag Team Champions Crowned at Hard Times (Pics, Video)

– There are new NWA tag team champions in the house. At tonight’s Hard Times pay-per-view event, James Storm and Eli Drake defeated The Rock N Roll Express (Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson) and The Wildcards ((Thomas Latimer & Royce Isaacs) in a Triple Threat tag match to capture the titles. You can check out some photos and short GIF clips of the match that were posted on Twitter below.

