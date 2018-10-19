Various News: New NWA Title Belt Revealed, First Matches Announced For ROH Global Wars, Impact Wrestling Changing Times In Canada

– The National Wrestling Alliance has revealed the brand new NWA National Championship belt in a video, which also looks at the wrestlers who will fight for the title at the NWA 70th Anniversary Show in Nashville on Sunday. The eight competing for the title are Scorpio Sky, Mike Parrow, Ricky Starks, Willie Mack, Colt Cabana, Samuel Shaw, Jay Bradley, and Samuel Shaw.

– The first matches have been announced for the ROH Global Wars tour, which will start on November 7 in Lewiston, Maine. At that show, Tetsuya Naito, EVIL, BUSHI and SANADA will take on Jay Lethal, Jonathan Gresham, Chris Sabin and KUSHIDA. This will be ROH’s debut in Maine.

The next stop on November 8 in Lowell, Massachusetts features Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham vs. The Young Bucks vs. Chris Sabin & KUSHIDA vs. The Kingdom’s TK O’Ryan & Vinnie Marseglia. ROH also announced that Juice Robinson will work the tour. It will stream in full on Honor Club. Here are the dates and venues:

Wednesday, Nov 7 — Lewiston, Maine, Androscoggin Bank Colisee, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov 8 — Lowell, Mass., Memorial Auditorium, 7:30 pm

Friday, Nov 9 — Buffalo, N.Y., Buffalo RiverWorks, 7:30 pm

Sunday, Nov 11 — Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Mattamy Centre, 7:00 pm

– Impact Wrestling will change time slots in Canada, where it airs on Fight Network and Game TV. It will move to 10 PM ET on FIGHT and 11:30 PM on Game TV.