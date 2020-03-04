wrestling / News

New NWA TV Champion Crowned on NWA Powerrr

March 3, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NWA Powerr Zicky Dice

We have a new NWA Television Champion following this week’s episode of Powerrr. Zicky Dice defeated Ricky Starks to win the championship on Tuesday’s episode to capture the title. You can see video from the match below.

The win marks Dice’s first run with the title, with the title change actually taking place 38 days ago at the Powerrr tapings in Atlanta.

