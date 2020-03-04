wrestling / News
New NWA TV Champion Crowned on NWA Powerrr
We have a new NWA Television Champion following this week’s episode of Powerrr. Zicky Dice defeated Ricky Starks to win the championship on Tuesday’s episode to capture the title. You can see video from the match below.
The win marks Dice’s first run with the title, with the title change actually taking place 38 days ago at the Powerrr tapings in Atlanta.
Every #NWATVTitle match is a workout!#NWAPowerrr https://t.co/IrLdmjKSoo@StarkmanJones @ZickyDice pic.twitter.com/m073MKD2vD
— NWA (@nwa) March 3, 2020
#ANDNEW @nwa Television Champion!!! The TV Title is officially #Outlandish!!!@ZickyDice shocks the world and takes out @starkmanjones on #NWAPowerrr. Will he be able to carry the title all the way to the #CrockettCup? pic.twitter.com/qelZfUI7X8
— Joe Galli (@JoeGalliNews) March 3, 2020
EXCLUSIVE | First words from the new @NWA TV Champion… Zicky Dice!
See how he won the championship on #NWAPowerrrhttps://t.co/IrLdmjKSoo pic.twitter.com/GOb0lcNcn2
— NWA (@nwa) March 3, 2020
More Trending Stories
- AEW Revolution Early PPV Numbers Have Reportedly ‘Done Well,’ B/R Live Numbers Increased ‘Over 10 Percent’
- VICE TV Releases Full Details on Dark Side of the Ring Season 2, New Trailer, Weekly After-Show
- Renee Young Discusses If She’s Been Treated Differently in WWE Since Jon Moxley’s Departure, How She Reacted When Moxley Told Her He Wanted to Leave, If He’s Happy in AEW
- Eric Bischoff ‘Shocked’ By WWE Decision to Have Goldberg Beat The Fiend For Universal Title