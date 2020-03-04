New NWA TV Champion Crowned on NWA Powerrr

We have a new NWA Television Champion following this week’s episode of Powerrr. Zicky Dice defeated Ricky Starks to win the championship on Tuesday’s episode to capture the title. You can see video from the match below.

The win marks Dice’s first run with the title, with the title change actually taking place 38 days ago at the Powerrr tapings in Atlanta.

#ANDNEW @nwa Television Champion!!! The TV Title is officially #Outlandish!!!@ZickyDice shocks the world and takes out @starkmanjones on #NWAPowerrr. Will he be able to carry the title all the way to the #CrockettCup? pic.twitter.com/qelZfUI7X8 — Joe Galli (@JoeGalliNews) March 3, 2020