New NWA Women’s Champion Crowned at Hard Times Event

January 24, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NWA Hard Times

– The NWA has a new women’s champion. Thunder Rosa beat Allysin Kay at today’s Hard Times pay-per-view event to capture the title. You can check out an image of Thunder Rosa after her title win at the event below. With the win, Thunder Rosa is the 29th NWA women’s champion.

