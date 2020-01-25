wrestling / News
New NWA Women’s Champion Crowned at Hard Times Event
January 24, 2020
– The NWA has a new women’s champion. Thunder Rosa beat Allysin Kay at today’s Hard Times pay-per-view event to capture the title. You can check out an image of Thunder Rosa after her title win at the event below. With the win, Thunder Rosa is the 29th NWA women’s champion.
We have a NEW @nwa women's champion!@thunderrosa22!!! CONGRATS!!!#NWAHardTimes pic.twitter.com/GuBP9Gpvyw
— NWA (@nwa) January 25, 2020
