New NXT Champion Crowned at NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver (Pics, Video)

April 8, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver Karrion Kross Scarlett

We have a new NXT Champion following the second night of NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver. Karrion Kross defeated Finn Balor to reclaim the title he gave up after winning it at NXT Takeover: XXX. You can see pics and video from the match below.

Balor’s title reign, his seconds, ends at 213 days after he won a tournament to crown the title vacated by Kross relinquishing the title in August. Our live, ongoing coverage from NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver night two is here.

