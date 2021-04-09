wrestling / News
New NXT Champion Crowned at NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver (Pics, Video)
We have a new NXT Champion following the second night of NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver. Karrion Kross defeated Finn Balor to reclaim the title he gave up after winning it at NXT Takeover: XXX. You can see pics and video from the match below.
Balor’s title reign, his seconds, ends at 213 days after he won a tournament to crown the title vacated by Kross relinquishing the title in August. Our live, ongoing coverage from NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver night two is here.
Time's up. ⌛️ #NXTTakeOver @Lady_Scarlett13 @WWEKarrionKross pic.twitter.com/9nirvJkegw
— WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2021
𝔉𝔞𝔩𝔩 𝔞𝔫𝔡 𝔓𝔯𝔞𝔶.
Right now. #NXTTakeOver @WWEKarrionKross @Lady_Scarlett13 pic.twitter.com/dHSTdJ5Y69
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 9, 2021
Can anybody make an entrance like @WWEKarrionKross & @Lady_Scarlett13! #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/G3GIJvTKOv
— WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2021
August 22, 2016: The day @FinnBalor relinquished the #UniversalTitle due to a shoulder injury.
Tonight, his former wound is WAR PAINT. ❌#NXTTakeOver #NXTTitle pic.twitter.com/ORMzGGLWS7
— WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2021
.@FinnBalor is… smiling? #NXTTitle #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/kszhNB85Rg
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 9, 2021
The cackle of @Lady_Scarlett13 speaks volumes. She likes what she sees. #NXTTakeOver #NXTTitle @WWEKarrionKross @FinnBalor pic.twitter.com/9DjIR405Tu
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 9, 2021
Is @FinnBalor afraid of @WWEKarrionKross? What does it look like. #NXTTakeOver #NXTTitle @Lady_Scarlett13 pic.twitter.com/u470zhPttz
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 9, 2021
Can @FinnBalor do enough against @WWEKarrionKross to retain the #NXT Championship? #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/ypwmZKItVl
— WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2021
Locked and l̶o̶a̶d̶e̶d̶ BLOCKED. ❌#NXTTakeOver #NXTTitle @WWEKarrionKross @FinnBalor pic.twitter.com/nUSXIWs5LQ
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 9, 2021
The Prin❌e has been dethroned. All hail your new leader and NEW #NXTChampion, @WWEKarrionKross!!! #AndNew #NXTTakeOver #NXTTitle @Lady_Scarlett13 pic.twitter.com/R2K0zstsDu
— WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2021
𝑻𝒊𝒄𝒌 𝑻𝒐𝒄𝒌. It's his 𝒕𝒊𝒎𝒆 now. ❌ 💀 #NXTTakeOver #AndNew #NXTTitle @WWEKarrionKross @Lady_Scarlett13 pic.twitter.com/TLkchhQSF7
— WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2021
There's no use in fighting it. You 𝖒𝖚𝖘𝖙 fall and pray. ⌛#NXTTakeOver #AndNew #NXTTitle @WWEKarrionKross @Lady_Scarlett13 pic.twitter.com/sPfhuDEcM4
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 9, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Andrade Reportedly Receiving WrestleMania Weekend Appearance Offers Outside of WWE
- Tony Khan Addresses AEW Running First House Show on Same Week as WrestleMania 37
- Edge On Importance Of John Cena To His Career, Their Memorable Feud, His Respect For Roman Reigns & Daniel Bryan
- Arn Anderson On Triple H vs. Roman Reigns At WrestleMania 32, Vince McMahon Insisting On Reigns Playing Babyface Role