WWE News: New NXT Live Events Set For Survivor Series Week, Promo For Tonight’s Strong vs. McIntyre Title Match

– According to wrestlinginc.com, NXT Road Trip live events will be held in Austin and San Antonio during WWE Survivor Series weekend in Texas. They will run Austin on Thursday, November 16th and then San Antonio the 17th and then Takeover: Houston on the 18th. Tickets for the Austin and San Antonio shows will go on sale this Friday at NXTTickets.com.

– Here is a promo for tonight’s NXT Title match between Roderick Strong and champion Drew McIntyre…