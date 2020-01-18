WWE News: New T-Shirts For NXT Stars, More Wrestling Birthdays, A Look At Mattel’s Upcoming WWE Figures, New Heavy Machinery Video

– WWE Shop is now selling new t-shirts for Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott, Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne. The shirts for the latter are specifically for their new “Broserweights” tag team that they debuted on the most recent episode of the show. You can find out how that went in our full report here.

– Today’s wrestling birthdays include Batista (51), Ted Dibiase (66) and Mark Briscoe (35).

– WWE.com has posted a new gallery of photo focusing on their upcoming action figures from Mattel:

Get an up-close look at the upcoming @Mattel WWE Ultimate Edition action figures, Elite Series, Basic Series and much more!https://t.co/4pKn7pACTW — WWE (@WWE) January 18, 2020

– A new video from UpUpDownDown features Heavy Machinery (Otis and Tucker) taking the Ring Fit Adventure Superstar Challenge: