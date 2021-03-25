New NXT Tag Team Champions To Be Crowned At NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver

The vacant NXT Tag Team Champions will find new champions courtesy of a triple threat match at NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver. On tonight’s NXT, it was announced that MSK, Grizzled Young Veterans, and Legado Del Fantasma will do battle at the NXT TakeOver event with the titles on the line.

The championships were vacated after Danny Burch suffered a separated shoulder last week during a spot with Karrion Kross. The NXT Tag Team Title match will take place on Night One of Stand & Deliver, which will take place on April 7th and air on USA Network. Night Two airs on April 8th on Peacock.