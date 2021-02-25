wrestling / News
New NXT UK Tag Team Champions Crowned on Today’s Show
– During today’s edition of NXT UK on the WWE Network, the team of Pretty Deadly (Lewis Howley and Sam Stoker) defeated Gallus (Mark Coffey and Wolfgang) to capture the NXT UK tag team titles. You can view some video clips and images from the match shared on social media below:
– Triple H and Shawn Michaels later congratulated Pretty Deadly on the win via Twitter, which you can see below:
A historic #NXTUK Championship reign ends with a #PrettyDeadly win. Congratulations to the NEW @NXTUK Tag Team Champions @Lewishowleyy @SamStokerPD!!! #WeAreNXTUK https://t.co/sW1RDB3NeM
— Triple H (@TripleH) February 25, 2021
Massive congratulations to #PrettyDeadly! #AndNew #NXTUK https://t.co/08eBP6PMpL
— Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) February 25, 2021
