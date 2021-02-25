New NXT UK Tag Team Champions Crowned on Today’s Show

– During today’s edition of NXT UK on the WWE Network, the team of Pretty Deadly (Lewis Howley and Sam Stoker) defeated Gallus (Mark Coffey and Wolfgang) to capture the NXT UK tag team titles. You can view some video clips and images from the match shared on social media below:

PRETTY DEADLY HAVE WON THE #NXTUK TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP! YES BOY!

– Triple H and Shawn Michaels later congratulated Pretty Deadly on the win via Twitter, which you can see below: