New NXT UK Tag Team Champions Crowned on Today’s Show

February 25, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NXT UK Pretty Deadly

– During today’s edition of NXT UK on the WWE Network, the team of Pretty Deadly (Lewis Howley and Sam Stoker) defeated Gallus (Mark Coffey and Wolfgang) to capture the NXT UK tag team titles. You can view some video clips and images from the match shared on social media below:

– Triple H and Shawn Michaels later congratulated Pretty Deadly on the win via Twitter, which you can see below:

