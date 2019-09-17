wrestling / News

New NXT on USA Network Promo Bills it as the ‘No B.S.’ Show

September 16, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT on USA Debut

– WWE aired a new promo for NXT on Raw hyping it up as the show for people not interested in “B.S.” You can see the promo below, in which the graphics and narrator say, “If you want no B.S., then this is for you.”

NXT makes its USA Network premiere live starting at 8 PM ET, with the second hour airing on WWE Network starting at 9 PM ET.

