New NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Crowned at Halloween Havoc
We have new NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions following the opening of Halloween Havoc. Gigi Dolan and Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction won the opening match, which was a Scareway to Hell Ladder match against champions Io Shira and Zoey Stark as well as Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta. You can see highlights from the match below.
The win marks Dolan and Jayne’s first title reigns, and ends Stark and Shirai’s reign at 112 days. They won the titles from Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell at Great American Bash.
