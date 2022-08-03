wrestling / News
New NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Crowned on WWE NXT
We have new NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions following the opening match of this week’s NXT. Kayden Carter and Katana Chance won the titles on tonight’s show, defeating Toxic Attraction, Yulisa Leon & Valentina Feroz, and Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley for the titles. Leon and Feroz were eliminated first, followed by Nile & Paxley and then at last Toxic Attraction.
The win marks Carter and Chance’s first runs with the titles, which were vacated after Cora Jade turned on her co-champion Roxanne Perez.
A Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Elimination Match will crown NEW NXT Women's Tag Team Champions… RIGHT NOW on #WWENXT!
📺 @USA_Network pic.twitter.com/uIG4yzBmQf
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 3, 2022
Can #ToxicAttraction do it again???#WWENXT @jacyjaynewwe @gigidolin_wwe pic.twitter.com/XghuvvvehC
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 3, 2022
.@YulisaLeon_wwe and @ValentiFerozWWE are fired up!#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/k4XlZvfjba
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 3, 2022
.@YulisaLeon_wwe!!!! 🤯#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/MPp5h0Nxht
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 3, 2022
Pure POWER from @TatumPaxley!#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/VDktyo9ezI
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 3, 2022
We're down to the final two teams!
Will #ToxicAttraction or @Katana_WWE & @wwekayden become the new #WWENXT Women's Tag Team Champions? @gigidolin_wwe @jacyjaynewwe pic.twitter.com/xKNsyKULjO
— WWE (@WWE) August 3, 2022
.@WWEFrazer answers @Carmelo_WWE's NXT North American Title Open Challenge!#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/qLepEk4pGD
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 3, 2022
