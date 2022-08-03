New NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Crowned on WWE NXT

We have new NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions following the opening match of this week’s NXT. Kayden Carter and Katana Chance won the titles on tonight’s show, defeating Toxic Attraction, Yulisa Leon & Valentina Feroz, and Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley for the titles. Leon and Feroz were eliminated first, followed by Nile & Paxley and then at last Toxic Attraction.

The win marks Carter and Chance’s first runs with the titles, which were vacated after Cora Jade turned on her co-champion Roxanne Perez.