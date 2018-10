SkyBet (via SportsKeeda) has new updated odds for the World Cup tournament at WWE Crown Jewel, now that Bobby Lashley has replaced John Cena. Seth Rollins appears to be the new favorite to win the whole thing.

Seth Rollins (5/2)

Rey Mysterio (3/1)

The Miz (3/1)

Randy Orton (11/2)

Bobby Lashley (10/1)

Kurt Angle (10/1)

Dolph Ziggler (16/1)

Jeff Hardy (16/1)