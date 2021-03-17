New On-Sale Date Announced For Wrestlemania 37 Tickets

Earlier this week, it was announced that WWE had postponed the on-sale date for Wrestlemania 37 tickets, which was set to begin yesterday. WWE has announced that tickets will now go on sale this Friday, starting at 10 AM ET. There will be a presale on Thursday at 10 AM ET. Tickets will cost between $35 and $2,500. Here’s the press release:

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WrestleMania is back in business, and tickets to the two-night event will now go on sale this Friday, March 19 starting at 10 AM ET.

Fans interested in an exclusive WrestleMania presale starting tomorrow, March 18 at 10 AM ET, can register at www.wrestlemania.com/presale.

Ticket prices for WrestleMania range from $35-$2,500 and can be purchased through www.ticketmaster.com.

WrestleMania will take place Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, and stream live exclusively on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.