Note On New Order 4 Member From This Week’s TNA Impact

Mustafa Ali’s Order 4 received a new member on this week’s TNA Impact, and his identity has been revealed. Last night’s show saw the Great Hands take on Matt Cardona and Brian Myers. During the match, one of Ali’s security men came into the ring and took out Cardona, and was standing behind the group when they celebrated their win.

The new member is Bill Collier, who has been wrestling since 2007 and has been a regular for International Wrestling Cartel in Pennsylvania among other promotions. He competed at TNA’s Border Brawl in May as William Trudeau.