New OVW TV Episode Online With First Live Action Show Since March

OVW TV is back online, with a new episode available featuring the first live action content since March. Ohio Valley Wrestling has released the new episode, which you can see below. It’s described as follows:

OVW returns to live action for the first time in more than four months, and Commissioner Dean Hill has something to say! Dimes defends the RUSH Division Championship against his former best friend, Corey Storm! PLUS: Dustin Jackson and Drew Hernandez go 1-on-1 and the Legacy of Brutality show why they are deadlier than ever! Presented by Gladiator Sports Network