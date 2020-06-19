wrestling / News
New Owen Hart Documentary Announced With Never-Before-Seen Footage
Screen Daily reports that during this year’s virtual Cannes market, Kaleidoscope Film Distribution announced that they are working on a new Owen Hart documentary called Owen, which will feature never-before-seen footage.
The film is currently in production and is expected to be released in late Q1 2021. Kaleidoscope will handle worldwide sales, and initial footage will be available through Marché du Film Online. It will feature new interviews with his family and friends (including Bret Hart), along with previously unseen family footage. More wrestling names will be added in the near future. It is being directed by Jo Lewis, with Keaton Stone and Western Edge Pictures’ Vaughan Sivell producing. Dr. Martha Hart will executive produce with Kaleidoscope CEO Spencer Pollard and Lee Brazier.
