New Peacock Series Laid, Featuring Big E, Now Available

The new Peacock comedy series Laid, which features WWE superstar Big E, is now available for streaming.

PEACOCK RELEASES OFFICIAL TRAILER FOR TWISTED ROMANTIC COMEDY SERIES “LAID”

NEW GUEST CAST JOINING THE SERIES INCLUDE SIMU LIU, KATE BERLANT AND ALEXANDRA SHIPP STARRING STEPHANIE HSU AND ZOSIA MAMET

All eight episodes of LAID premiere on Peacock Thursday, December 19, 2024.

ABOUT LAID

A woman finds out her former lovers are dying in unusual ways and must go back through her sex timeline to confront her past in order to move forward – “Laid” is a f*cked up rom-com where the answer to “why can’t I find love, is there something wrong with me?” is a resounding “Yes. There is. The problem is definitely you.”

Premiere Date: December 19, 2024 (Binge)

Co-Showunners / Executive Producers / Writers: Nahnatchka Khan and Sally Bradford McKenna

Executive Producer / Star: Stephanie Hsu

Executive Producers: John Davis and John Fox for Davis Entertainment

Executive Producer: Jennifer Carreras for Fierce Baby

Executive Producers: Marieke Hardy, Kirsty Fisher, and Liz Watts for Porchlight Films

Executive Producer: All3Media International

Principal Cast: Stephanie Hsu, Zosia Mamet, Michael Angarano and Tommy Martinez

Key Guest Stars: Andre Hyland, Kate Berlant, David Denman, John Early, Ettore “Big E” Ewen, Chloe Fineman, Olivia Holt, Simu Liu, Finneas O’Connell and Alexandra Shipp

Studio: Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group

Format: Comedy Series / 8 x 30-minute episodes

A NOTE FROM NAHNATCHKA KHAN & SALLY BRADFORD MCKENNA (CO-SHOWRUNNERS / EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS / WRITERS)

When we started to develop LAID, we were intrigued by the idea of bringing back the old-school, traditional romantic comedy (swelling music! kisses in the rain! Anne Hathaway or someone who is also appealing!), but because we were living in such a dark time (pandemic! industry strikes!), we felt it needed to have some kind of twist. Sure, it could be optimistic and heartwarming and make you believe in love again, but it should probably also have suspense and death and blood. The premise of LAID — a woman discovers all of her exes are dying in mysterious ways — seemed exactly what we were looking for: a f*cked-up rom-com.

Please enjoy as Ruby (Stephanie Hsu) searches for love, along with help from her best friend AJ (Zosia Mamet) who makes Ruby’s sex timeline so she can track down all of her exes — the guys, the girls, the one-night stands, the man she only remembers as “Green Day Shirt,” John Early — to tell them… they’re going to die. It’s truly the love story for our times.