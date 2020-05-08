New Photo Book About The Rock’s Last 20 Years Coming Soon

A new photo book looking at the last twenty years of The Rock’s career and life will be released by MacMilan Publishing on September 8. The book is called The Rock: Through the Lens: His Life, His Movies, His World and was written by Hiram Garcia.

Here’s a synopsis: Dynamic, funny, and inspiring photos of global entertainment icon, entrepreneur, and trailblazer, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, featuring twenty years’ worth of candids, family moments, and snapshots from set, many never-before-seen. Hiram Garcia has known his subject for decades—he’s a college friend, former brother-in-law, and producing partner of Dwayne Johnson, known from his wrestling days on as “The Rock.” Garcia is also a talented amateur photographer, who has taken scores of images on the sets of many of the Seven Bucks Productions’ movies, including Jumanji 2, Jungle Cruise, and more. He knows Dwayne Johnson inside and out, and that intimacy brings his photography to life. Whether it’s an action photo of DJ in character or a charming shot of Johnson with one of his daughters, Garcia focuses his lens on the qualities he admires in his friend: his extraordinary work ethic, his infectious smile, his sense of humor, and the joy and determination he brings to everything he does. With intimate photos from Johnson’s life, work, and world—many of them never seen before—The Rock: Through the Lens is enhanced by rich captions telling stories only an insider could share.