New Photo Book On The Rock Set To Be Released

The Rock is the focus of a new photo collection book set to be released this fall. St. Martin’s Press has announced that The Rock – Through the Lens: His Life, His Movies, His World will release on September 8th.

The book is written and features photos from Hiram Garcia, who is part of Rock and Dany Garcia’s Seven Bucks Production shingle. Hiram is Dany Garcia’s younger brother. You can pre-order the book here. The synopsis per Amazon reads: