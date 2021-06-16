wrestling / News
New Photo Shows Off Paul Wight’s Apparent AEW Ring Gear
June 15, 2021 | Posted by
Paul Wight’s AEW ring gear appears to have been revealed thanks to a new feature story on Tony Khan. Forbes posted a feature on Khan which features the AEW roster and Khan in and around the ring, and Wight is in the back wearing what appears to be ring gear.
Wight has yet to step in the ring and is serving as the color commentator for AEW Dark: Elevation, but he has expressed a desire to do so in interviews.
Paul Wight's AEW gear #DRIP #DRIPGOD pic.twitter.com/uSI2xjzk9r
— ᴘᴜɴᴋᴇʀ #FreePalestine (@PunkerSZN) June 15, 2021
