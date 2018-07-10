Various News: New Pic of Neville at a Tokyo Gym, WWE Live Event Set For September 14th, Eddie Edwards Has A Warning For Tommy Dreamer

– The Mid Breath Fitness Gym in Tokyo posted the following photo this morning of former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville visiting the facility…

A post shared by 水戸川 剛 Tsuyoshi Mitogawa (@midbreath) on Jul 10, 2018 at 4:51am PDT

– WWE will be debuting at the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, TX for a Raw live event on Friday, September 14th.

– Friends have become enemies as the relationship between Eddie Edwards & Tommy Dreamer continues to devolve in this new video from Impact Wrestling…