New Pics of Low Attendance at Recent Smackdown Live Show

– New photos showing low attendance at a recent WWE Smackdown live show are online. You can check out the snaps below via the Wrestle News Daily Twitter account, which show scattered attendance on one side of the arena for the show.

The account noted that the show did not end up filling up afterward, saying, “even at 9pm it looked the same.” Smackdown house shows have been subject to reports and pictures showing low attendance over the last few months.