New Pics of WrestleMania 37 Set Construction Revealed

WrestleMania 37 takes place this weekend at Raymond James Stadium, and new pictures of the set being constructed are online. You can see the pics below courtesy of WFLA in Tampa Bay.

The show takes place on April 10th and 11th and airss live on Peacock in the US and WWE Network elsewhere. You can see the construction of the stage entrance around the pirate ship, with two large screens flanking it. The entrance ramp is not yet in place.