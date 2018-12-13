New Poster and Release Date For Fighting With My Family

In a post on Twitter, The Rock revealed a new poster for the Paige biopic Fighting with my Family, which now has a new release date of February 14, 2019. It was previously set for February 8. The film was written, directed and executive produced by Stephen Merchant. It’s based on the British documentary about Paige and her family that was released several years ago. The film stars Florence Pugh, Nick Frost, Lena Headey, The Rock and Zelina Vega.

New poster for our lil’ crazy comedy based on the true story of @WWE’s @RealPaigeWWE & her wrestling family. Honor for me to play a small part in Paige’s career defining moment, as well as bringing her family’s story to the big screen. #FightingWithMyFamily @SevenBucksProd pic.twitter.com/CHsA6MwM1U — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 13, 2018