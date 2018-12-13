Quantcast

 

New Poster and Release Date For Fighting With My Family

December 13, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
In a post on Twitter, The Rock revealed a new poster for the Paige biopic Fighting with my Family, which now has a new release date of February 14, 2019. It was previously set for February 8. The film was written, directed and executive produced by Stephen Merchant. It’s based on the British documentary about Paige and her family that was released several years ago. The film stars Florence Pugh, Nick Frost, Lena Headey, The Rock and Zelina Vega.

