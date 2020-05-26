New Preview Clip for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Features Chris Bey and Johnny Swinnger

– AXS TV has released a new preview clip for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. The episode debuts on AXS TV at 8:00 pm EST. Following Impact, Taya Valkyrie will be the guest on tonight’s Aftershock with Don Callis and Jimmy Jacobs. You can check out the Impact Wrestling clip and lineup below:

* The IMPACT World Championship #1 Contenders Tournament heads into the semi-finals with Ace Austin vs. Hernandez and Michael Elgin vs. Trey.

* IMPACT World Tag Team Champions The North (Ethan Page & Josh Alexander) defend their title against surprise challenger Cody Deaner and his partner Wheels in a battle at the Deaner Compound.

* Chris Bey squares off with Cousin Jake.

* Havok faces IMPACT newcomer Kimber Lee.

* Then, on this week’s IMPACT: Aftershock with hosts Don Callis and Jimmy Jacobs, don’t miss an exclusive “at-home” segment with Taya Valkyrie. Aftershock premieres at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT on IMPACT’s YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Twitch channels, along with IMPACT Plus, impactwrestling.com and axs.tv.