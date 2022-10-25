New Preview Clip on Tonight’s CWF Episode of Tales From the Territories

– As noted, tonight’s episode of Tales From the Territories on VICE TV will showcase Championship Wrestling From Florida. Tonight’s episode will feature appearances from Gerald Brisco, Brian Blair, Steve Keirn, and Kevin Sullivan talking about CWF. VICE TV released a new preview clip for tonight’s show, which you can see below.

Next week on #TalesFromTheTerritories, we revisit Championship Wrestling from Florida…@Fgbrisco, @Killerbee1B, Bob Roop, Steve Keirn & Kevin Sullivan come together to share their wildest, jaw-dropping stories from this iconic territory. Tuesday at 10pm on @VICETV. pic.twitter.com/kzTFxpnQhs — Tales from the Territories (@DarkSideOfRing) October 21, 2022