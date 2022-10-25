wrestling / News
New Preview Clip on Tonight’s CWF Episode of Tales From the Territories
– As noted, tonight’s episode of Tales From the Territories on VICE TV will showcase Championship Wrestling From Florida. Tonight’s episode will feature appearances from Gerald Brisco, Brian Blair, Steve Keirn, and Kevin Sullivan talking about CWF. VICE TV released a new preview clip for tonight’s show, which you can see below.
Next week on #TalesFromTheTerritories, we revisit Championship Wrestling from Florida…@Fgbrisco, @Killerbee1B, Bob Roop, Steve Keirn & Kevin Sullivan come together to share their wildest, jaw-dropping stories from this iconic territory.
Tuesday at 10pm on @VICETV. pic.twitter.com/kzTFxpnQhs
— Tales from the Territories (@DarkSideOfRing) October 21, 2022
Tomorrow night…
An all-new #TalesFromTheTerritories reliving the iconic Florida territory with wrestling legends @Fgbrisco, @Killerbee1B & more.
CWF: BLOODSTAINS IN THE EVERGLADES premieres tomorrow at 10pm on @vicetv. pic.twitter.com/IOUDyiAxgl
— Tales from the Territories (@DarkSideOfRing) October 24, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Matt Hardy On Whether He’ll Retire in WWE or AEW, Who He’d Want to Induct Hardys Into WWE Hall of Fame
- Jim Ross Recalls His Reaction To Katie Vick Storyline, WWE Introducing ‘HLA’ Segments On Raw
- Mario Mancini Says Hulk Hogan Got George Scott Fired As WWF Booker Over Randy Savage Title Pitch
- Lana On Why Vince McMahon Ended Rusev Day Run, Enjoyed Storyline With Nia Jax