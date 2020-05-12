wrestling / News
New Preview Clip Released for Tonight’s Impact
May 12, 2020 | Posted by
– AXS TV has also provided us with a new preview for tonight’s episode of Impact on AXS TV. Here’s the previously announced lineup:
* The 8-man Tournament to determine the No. 1 Contender to the World Championship kicks off with two matches: Hernandez vs. Madman Fulton and Rohit Raju vs. Trey.
* Self-proclaimed TNA World Heavyweight Champion Moose puts his title on the line against Suicide.
* Havok faces last week’s surprise “Locker Room Talk” guest Kimber Lee.
* IMPACT Tag Team Champions The North once again “defend” their belts.
* Kylie Rae goes one-on-one against newcomer Tasha Steelz.
* Ken Shamrock will be the special guest on “Locker Room Talk,” with Madison Rayne and Johnny Swinger
More Trending Stories
- The Undertaker Discusses How He’s Been Able To Keep His Character Fresh for So Long, How Nervous He Was Before Debuting American Badass Character
- Eric Bischoff Discusses How Much Joy He’d Get From Beating Up Bubba the Love Sponge, Explains Why Bubba Was A Bad Friend to Hulk Hogan
- Aleister Black on Why He Doesn’t Want Zelina Vega to Manage Him, Having a Slower Build on Raw
- Sting To AEW Rumors Heat Up After He Gets Removed From WWE Figure Line, Cody Tweets