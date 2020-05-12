wrestling / News

New Preview Clip Released for Tonight’s Impact

May 12, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Impact Wrestling Moose vs. Suicide

– AXS TV has also provided us with a new preview for tonight’s episode of Impact on AXS TV. Here’s the previously announced lineup:

* The 8-man Tournament to determine the No. 1 Contender to the World Championship kicks off with two matches: Hernandez vs. Madman Fulton and Rohit Raju vs. Trey.
* Self-proclaimed TNA World Heavyweight Champion Moose puts his title on the line against Suicide.
* Havok faces last week’s surprise “Locker Room Talk” guest Kimber Lee.
* IMPACT Tag Team Champions The North once again “defend” their belts.
* Kylie Rae goes one-on-one against newcomer Tasha Steelz.
* Ken Shamrock will be the special guest on “Locker Room Talk,” with Madison Rayne and Johnny Swinger

Jeffrey Harris

