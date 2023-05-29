wrestling / News
New Promo For AEW Collision Features Miro, Andrade el Idolo, More
May 29, 2023 | Posted by
AEW has released a new promo for the upcoming series Collision, which debuts on June 17 from the United Center in Chicago. The clip features newly-shot footage of Miro, Thunder Rosa, Scorpio Sky, Samoa Joe and Andrade el Idolo. Those five, among others, were included in advertisements when the show was announced earlier this month.
Three years ago, #AEWDynamite changed wrestling forever.
On Saturday, June 17th, we change everything once again!
Watch a new night of wrestling as #AEWCollision takes over Saturday Night on @TNTDrama! pic.twitter.com/1qlCPSkY3h
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 29, 2023
More Trending Stories
- MJF On Not Going On Last At AEW Double Or Nothing, Says He’s Hurt, Talks Potentially Wresting at Forbidden Door
- WWE Roster Back in US After Saudi Arabia Trip, Triple H & Other Executives Flew Commercial
- Kurt Angle Says Vince McMahon Let Him & Shawn Michaels Decide Who Would Win Their WrestleMania 21 Match
- Updated Air Dates & Synopses for First Four Episodes of Dark Side of the Ring S4