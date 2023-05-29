wrestling / News

New Promo For AEW Collision Features Miro, Andrade el Idolo, More

May 29, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Collision Image Credit: AEW

AEW has released a new promo for the upcoming series Collision, which debuts on June 17 from the United Center in Chicago. The clip features newly-shot footage of Miro, Thunder Rosa, Scorpio Sky, Samoa Joe and Andrade el Idolo. Those five, among others, were included in advertisements when the show was announced earlier this month.

