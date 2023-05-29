New Promo For AEW Collision Features Miro, Andrade el Idolo, More

AEW has released a new promo for the upcoming series Collision, which debuts on June 17 from the United Center in Chicago. The clip features newly-shot footage of Miro, Thunder Rosa, Scorpio Sky, Samoa Joe and Andrade el Idolo. Those five, among others, were included in advertisements when the show was announced earlier this month.

Three years ago, #AEWDynamite changed wrestling forever.

On Saturday, June 17th, we change everything once again!

Watch a new night of wrestling as #AEWCollision takes over Saturday Night on @TNTDrama! pic.twitter.com/1qlCPSkY3h — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 29, 2023