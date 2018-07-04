WWE News: New Promo For Lashley vs. Reigns at Extreme Rules, Around The Ring With Allie, Classic Cena vs. Jericho Clip

– Here is a new promo for Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley at the July 15th WWE Extreme Rules…

– Here is a clip of John Cena battling Chris Jericho on July 4th in 2002…



– Here is a new around the ring with Allie. Here is a brief recap…

Allie loves coffee, and is always happy due to the coffee and of course the sugar. She recommended a special kind of “medicine ball” drink to Madison Rayne as Josh puts it over. She then discusses her vegan lifestyle. Josh doesn’t understand her not eating honey, since bees make it for us. Sugar Dunkerton does a drive by and pisses Josh off. She loves Toronto, and is excited that the company is heading there. They hype Slammiversary. They talk about Allie’s relationship with Rosemary, and Allie says she’s a hugger, and says Rosemary tolerates her love.