New Promo For NASCAR on NBC Sports Features CM Punk

NBC Sports has released a new promo for the upcoming NASCAR season and it features CM Punk.

He says in the video: “The best in the world… You wanna be the best in the world? Well guess what? So does everybody else. You think that you can prove that you’re the chosen one? Are you more than just talk and you can show the whole world that you have what it takes? It won’t came easy, it never does. And it certainly won’t come without a fight. You’re going to have to scratch and claw your way past everyone else, everyone who wants to take it from you! So what are you going to do to make sure it’s you, not them? What are you going to do to make sure that you’re the one standing on top when it’s all said and done?”