WWE News: New Promo Hyping Miz’s Return to Raw, Official WWE Vitamin Announcement, The Usos Comment on Retaining Their Tag team Titles
– Here is a new promo, hyping Miz making his return on Monday’s Raw…
Don't MIZ out when @mikethemiz RETURNS to #RAW THIS MONDAY!!! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/HWzxLFuxl1
— WWE (@WWE) January 3, 2018
– Here is the official announcement of the WWE Children’s Multivitamin Gummy collection…
WWE Children’s vitamins are available now: Move over, Fred Flintstone, there’s a new champion for children’s vitamins! The WWE Children’s Multivitamin Gummy collection is now available at Giant Eagle stores in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Indiana and Maryland. Mindful of children’s’ health and well-being, the gluten-free and vegan gummies contain a highly beneficial vitamin composition without sacrificing taste. Designed for children under 13, the vitamins are shaped like the WWE and Universal Championships and come in three delicious flavors: cherry, grape and raspberry. In addition to Giant Eagle, the vitamins are also available at Amazon.com and guardiangummies.com.
– The Usos tweeted the following after their controversial win over Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable on last night’s WWE Smackdown…
And y’all thought 2017 was locked down???? #SDLive is STILL in the #UsoPenitentiary and we holding the keys. #AndStill pic.twitter.com/GyPxjJVVSL
— The Usos (@WWEUsos) January 3, 2018