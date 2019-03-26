wrestling / News
WWE News: New Promo For Miz vs. Shane McMahon at WrestleMania, Stock Rises
March 26, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has released a new promo for Shane McMahon and The Miz’s match at WrestleMania. You can see that promo below for the match, which is sure to be followed up during tonight’s Smackdown:
It's A-Lister vs. BEST in the WORLD at #WrestleMania when @mikethemiz battles @shanemcmahon one week from Sunday, streaming LIVE at 7e/4p on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/cNMcaD6vbH
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) March 26, 2019
– WWE’s stock closed at $88.29 on Tuesday, up $1.06 (1.22%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 0.55% on the day.
More Trending Stories
- Madison Rayne Says Scarlett Bordeaux Has No Shame In Showing Her Sex Appeal
- Vince Russo Says “Vindictive” WWE Picked Baron Corbin as Kurt Angle’s WrestleMania Opponent As Way of Punishing Him For TNA
- Big Show Reveals That The Undertaker Once Texted Him a Picture of His Genitals
- Taryn Terrell Appears as Mud Wrestler in Netflix’s Motley Crue Biopic (Pics)