WWE News: New Promo For Miz vs. Shane McMahon at WrestleMania, Stock Rises

March 26, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Shane McMahon Smackdown 3-12-19

– WWE has released a new promo for Shane McMahon and The Miz’s match at WrestleMania. You can see that promo below for the match, which is sure to be followed up during tonight’s Smackdown:

– WWE’s stock closed at $88.29 on Tuesday, up $1.06 (1.22%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 0.55% on the day.

Shane McMahon, The Miz, WrestleMania 35, Jeremy Thomas

