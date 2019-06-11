wrestling / News

New Promo Released For AEW Fyter Fest Hyping Jon Moxley’s Debut

June 11, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– All Elite Wrestling has released a new promo for AEW Fyter Fest hyping the debut of Jon Moxley, among other things. You can see the video below, which confirms Kenny Omega’s announcement from yesterday that the show will stream free on B/R live.

The show, co-promoted with CEO Gaming, takes place on June 29th from Daytona Beach, Florida. Tickets go on sale Wednesday at noon ET.

