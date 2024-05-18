New QR Code Airs On WWE Smackdown, Leads To Creepy Video

A new QR code on this eek’s WWE Smackdown led to a mysterious, creepy video. Friday night’s show saw the latest code pop up during the DIY vs. Legado del Fantasma match, which led to a video featuring a picture of a child in face paint with a voiceover that said “He is nobody. He is all of us.”

The video concluded with a silhouette of a figure with the voiceover “Do you want to meet him?”

