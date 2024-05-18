wrestling / News

New QR Code Airs On WWE Smackdown, Leads To Creepy Video

May 17, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE QR Code 5-14-24 Image Credit: WWE

A new QR code on this eek’s WWE Smackdown led to a mysterious, creepy video. Friday night’s show saw the latest code pop up during the DIY vs. Legado del Fantasma match, which led to a video featuring a picture of a child in face paint with a voiceover that said “He is nobody. He is all of us.”

The video concluded with a silhouette of a figure with the voiceover “Do you want to meet him?”

https://x.com/WrestlingCovers/status/1791643738697064512

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE, WWE Smackdown, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading