New QR Code Clues Revealed In Video On WWE Twitch Stream
A new video aired during a WWE Twitch stream with clues to the QR Code teases. As reported last week, the WWE Twitch channel was “hacked” and featured new clues to the mystery, including a story about The Fiend’s former therapist being missing. As Fightful notes, a new video aired on the Twitch stream tonight that showed a man writing several letters to with coordinates.
The video ended with letters that read “I will see U all soon” and “I can’t wait to meet you,” then some creepy visuals before the camera approached a house with a red door. The door was opened and we saw a mysterious woman surrounded by candles, then a door opening and close-up on a smile.
