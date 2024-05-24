New QR Code Clues Revealed In Video On WWE Twitch Stream

A new video aired during a WWE Twitch stream with clues to the QR Code teases. As reported last week, the WWE Twitch channel was “hacked” and featured new clues to the mystery, including a story about The Fiend’s former therapist being missing. As Fightful notes, a new video aired on the Twitch stream tonight that showed a man writing several letters to with coordinates.

The video ended with letters that read “I will see U all soon” and “I can’t wait to meet you,” then some creepy visuals before the camera approached a house with a red door. The door was opened and we saw a mysterious woman surrounded by candles, then a door opening and close-up on a smile.

Recap of all the clues send during the stream on WWE Twitch. 👀 #Wyatt6Family pic.twitter.com/Sh7PWUe97j — Chris The Wrestling Informer 🇧🇪 (@Thewrestlingin1) May 24, 2024

Uncle Howdy is coming in June. pic.twitter.com/Our12Vfkov — FirstNameJ0hn (@FirstNameJ0hn) May 24, 2024

These Are Not The Hometowns Of Wyatt 6 Members!!! I'm Sorry, Ma Bad…!#UncleHowdy pic.twitter.com/owQQnKlgbO — Im Azmi (@ImAzmi0) May 24, 2024