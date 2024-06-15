wrestling / News
New WWE QR Code Promises Upcoming Massacre, Countdown Ends on Monday
June 15, 2024 | Posted by
A new QR code popped up during the Intercontinental championship match at WWE clash at the Castle, promising an impending massacre. According to Fightful, the QR code leads to a countdown clock, which is set to end during Monday’s episode of RAW. During the broadcast, it noted that ‘the massacre is coming.’
From the QR code pic.twitter.com/RbmDMSi63H
— Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) June 15, 2024
Massacre 17/6/24 from howdy qr code #WWECastle pic.twitter.com/3c0QXmxQG4
— Titanium spinner (@Titaniumspinner) June 15, 2024
QR code just takes you back to the count down again 👍 #WWECastle #unclehowdy #wyatt6 @CWrestlingUK pic.twitter.com/sp6h87FCFT
— 🦇Crimson Valentine🦇 (@CrimsonValss) June 15, 2024