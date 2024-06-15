New WWE QR Code Promises Upcoming Massacre, Countdown Ends on Monday

A new QR code popped up during the Intercontinental championship match at WWE clash at the Castle, promising an impending massacre. According to Fightful, the QR code leads to a countdown clock, which is set to end during Monday’s episode of RAW. During the broadcast, it noted that ‘the massacre is coming.’

From the QR code pic.twitter.com/RbmDMSi63H — Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) June 15, 2024