New QR Code On WWE Raw Leads To Countdown Clock
A new QR code aired on this week’s Raw that led to a clock counting down to next week. The code aired during Rey Mysterio’s entrance on Monday night’s show, which led to a new journal entry that read as follows:
“Consequences
I reached out my hand
Offered salvation.
They buried their heads in the dirt.
Pathetic.
Hide while you can. Soon your eyes will boil as you
witness
What we have become.
The prophecy fulfilled.
The sky turned to blood.
Do not fight it.
Drown in your entropy.”
There was also a countdown that is set to end on next week’s Raw.
New journal entry! #WWERaw #QRCode pic.twitter.com/AQyPcq7fAU
— W R E S T L E B U Z Z🐝 (@WrestleBuzzz) June 11, 2024
A countdown has appeared! #WWERaw #UncleHowdy For the new QR code pic.twitter.com/jvbhmccflB
— Reserved (@ReservedWebbb) June 11, 2024
