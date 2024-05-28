New QR Code Appears on Raw, Gives Update on ‘Missing’ Therapist

A new QR code appeared on this week’s WWE Raw, giving an update on the “missing” therapist from previous clues. As Fightful reports, the code aired during a match between Ilja Dragunov and Ricochet that directed to a website with two videos and an image of a ring live feed that had ended.

The first video features the woman who was missing, staying that she’s fine and was never in danger before she says “I’m just thankful he set me free” before smiling.

The second video features a video of a laptop playing the first video and a quick shot of someone sitting in a chair before we see a symbol on the wall and the figure gone from the chair, though he flashes in the mirror.