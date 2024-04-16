wrestling / News
New QR Code Revealed During WWE Raw, Leads To Cryptic Video
April 15, 2024 | Posted by
A new screen glitch revealed a QR Code on WWE Raw, leading to a mysterious video. The screen glitch appeared during the New Day’s entrance on Monday’s show, which featured a QR code that ultimately led to a video that you can see below.
This is the third time in the past couple weeks that a screen glitch has popped up, with similar moments on last week’s Raw and Smackdown.
👀 👀#WWERAW | Live on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/0DsNjg6jSM
— WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) April 16, 2024
VIDEO FROM THE QR CODE #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/3YW6K4T4at
— The Wrenaissance Era (@Wrenaissance) April 16, 2024