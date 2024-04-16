wrestling / News

New QR Code Revealed During WWE Raw, Leads To Cryptic Video

April 15, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
QR Code WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

A new screen glitch revealed a QR Code on WWE Raw, leading to a mysterious video. The screen glitch appeared during the New Day’s entrance on Monday’s show, which featured a QR code that ultimately led to a video that you can see below.

This is the third time in the past couple weeks that a screen glitch has popped up, with similar moments on last week’s Raw and Smackdown.

