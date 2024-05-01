wrestling / News
New QR Code Appears On WWE NXT With Cryptic Messages
April 30, 2024 | Posted by
Another QR code appeared on this week’s WWE NXT, featuring some new mysterious messages. During Tuesday’s show, the screen glitched as Ridge Holland battled Shawn Spears with a QR code being revealed. That code leads to a website where a VHS-styled video played with several images including the plaque at the bottom of the Statue of Liberty.
The video features several sentences in succession that read:
“They were broken.”
“I didn’t fix them.”
“I accepted them.”
“They opened the door.”
“We can be family.”
Here it the QR Code Video from NXT SPRING BREAKIN. #WWE #UncleHowdy pic.twitter.com/bwqKZhLQ75
— Neptune’s Kraken (@Bigpatty71_) May 1, 2024
