wrestling / News

New QR Code Appears On WWE NXT With Cryptic Messages

April 30, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT QR Code Image Credit: WWE

Another QR code appeared on this week’s WWE NXT, featuring some new mysterious messages. During Tuesday’s show, the screen glitched as Ridge Holland battled Shawn Spears with a QR code being revealed. That code leads to a website where a VHS-styled video played with several images including the plaque at the bottom of the Statue of Liberty.

The video features several sentences in succession that read:

“They were broken.”
“I didn’t fix them.”
“I accepted them.”
“They opened the door.”
“We can be family.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE NXT, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading